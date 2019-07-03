WATCH: Incisive Brazil tear apart Argentina as Gabriel Jesus scores the first goal in Copa America 2019

Brazil looked the more threatening team from the kick off and it didn’t take them long to tear apart Argentina’s defence through some incisive work, leaving Gabriel Jesus with a simple finish.

Dani Alves picked up the ball in the opponent’s half on the right and jixed past a couple of Argentinian players before playing in Bobby Firmino on the right.

The Liverpool man slides in a first time cross for an unmarked Gabriel Jesus in the centre of the box and he’s left with a simple finish, lifting the ball over the ‘keeper and into the centre of the net.

Easy work. It’s been all Brazil 19 minutes into the match.

If Lionel Messi was playing, I’d only know because the commentator mentions his name once in a while. His individual brilliance been anonymous in the face of a well-drilled Brazilian collective.

#CopaAmerica ¡GOOOOOOOOOOL! Gabriel Jesus anota el primero del partido. Gran jugada de Brasil que aprovecha el delantero para dispara desde el área chica. Brasil 🇧🇷 1-0 🇦🇷 Argentina ⏱ Min. 19 EN VIVO

Canal 4 📺 TCS GO 📲 pic.twitter.com/rDGksXSVlP — Deportes Canal 4 (@DC4_TCS) July 3, 2019

(Video credits: Deportes Canal 4)