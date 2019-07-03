Copa America |

Copa America 2019: Argentina vs Brazil starting line ups

We are officially moving into the final stages of the 2019 Copa America, with only four teams remaining in contention for the coveted trophy right now – hosts Brazil, Argentina, Peru and Chile. The first semi-final will be played between arch-rivals Argentina and Brazil on 2nd July and both teams’ line ups were announced just a while ago, just an hour before kick-off.

Here is how Brazil and Argentina will line up for the upcoming Copa America clash:

Brazil

Alisson Becker; Dani Alves, Marquinhos, Thiago Silva, Alex Sandro; Casemiro, Arthur Melo; Philippe Coutinho, Everton Soares, Gabriel Jesus; Roberto Firmino.

Brazil have chosen to go with the 4-2-3-1 formation with Roberto Firmino as their main striker.

Argentina

Franco Armani; Juan Foyth, German Pezzella, Nicolas Otamendi, Nicolas Tagliafico; Rodrigo de Paul, Leandro Paredes, Marcos Acuna; Lautaro Martinez, Lionel Messi, Sergio Aguero.

Argentina will use the 4-3-1-2 formation with Lionel Messi playing as a false-nine behind Sergio Aguero and Lautaro Martinez.

