LIVE: Argentina vs Brazil – Copa America 2019

We are now officially entering into the final stages of the 2019 Copa America, as only four teams remain in contention for the coveted trophy. In the first semi-final match, hosts Brazil take on arch-rivals Argentina in what promises to be an intense clash.

Readers can follow all the live action from the game, by staying tuned with us as we bring you all the action via our live blog right here. But before we go into the specifics, let us take a look at the story of the 2019 Copa America so far.

Road to the semi-finals – Brazil:

Hosts Brazil began the tournament in style, winning 3-0 over Bolivia before Venezuela locked them in a 0-0 stalemate. However, their third group-stage match against Peru ended in a huge 5-0 win and Brazil advanced to the quarter-finals as the leaders of Group A (seven points from three matches).

In the last-eight round, the Canaries defeated Paraguay in penalties (4-3), after the game ended 0-0 during regulation time. This resulted in the hosts entering the semi-finals.

Road to the semi-finals – Argentina:

Unlike Brazil, Argentina had a shaky start to their Copa America campaign as they lost 0-2 to Colombia and drew 1-1 with Paraguay, before registering their first win in the tournament against Qatar (2-0).

They then beat Venezuela in the quarter-finals by the same scoreline after progressing to the knockouts as the second-placed team behind leaders Colombia, from Group B.

The stars to watch out for:

When speaking about individual players likely to steal the show during the match, Lionel Messi would be the first name on the list. The Barcelona G.O.A.T has not really impressed for his team in the tournament so far, but is well poised to create a huge impact against Brazil.

The other Argentine stars include Sergio Aguero, Angel Di Mario, Giovani Lo Celso, Paulo Dybala, Lautaro Martinez and Rodrigo de Paul. Hosts Brazil also have a star-studded lineup, including the likes of Philippe Coutinho, Roberto Firmino, Gabriel Jesus, Willian, Alisson Becker, Dani Alves, Marquinhos and so on.

Match details:

The following are some basic details about the upcoming game:

Copa America first semi-final, Argentina versus Brazil

Date: Tuesday, July 2

Time: 8:00 pm local time, 6:00 am IST and 8:30 am SGT/HKT on July 3

Venue: Estadio Mineirao, Belo Horizonte, Brazil

You can also take a look at the predicted lineups for both Brazil and Argentina, right here.

