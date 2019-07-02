Copa America 2019: Brazil vs Argentina – predicted XI

Copa America semi-finals are coming! The South American spectacle heads into its semi-final stages, with Brazil, Argentina, Peru, and Chile vying for the two available spots. As mammoths of the sport, Brazil and Argentina meet in the first semi-final, we take a look at how they could line up.

Brazil

Brazil looked untouchable until they met Paraguay in the Copa America quarterfinals. The Selecao had scored eight time during the group stage and secure qualification as group winners.

The hosts haven’t encountered too much trouble with their team yet and it won’t be any surprise to see them line-up in a similar manner.

And that means that we will see an unchanged backline of Dani Alves, Marquinhos, Thiago Silva, and Filipe Luis once more. However, Tite may end up choosing Casemiro ahead of Allan in the middle of the park to add some solidity and disrupt the Argentinian midfield.

Roberto Firmino is once again expected to lead the line, supported by the creative forces that are Philippe Coutinho and Everton. Gabriel Jesus will likely work down the right side as a makeshift winger.

Brazil XI: Alisson; Dani Alves, Marquinhos, Thiago Silva, Filipe Luis; Arthur, Casemiro; Gabriel Jesus, Philippe Coutinho, Everton; Roberto Firmino

Argentina

Argentine’s run to the Copa America semi-finals hasn’t been as easy as their fierce rivals. The Albiceleste barely made it into the next round, courtesy of a two-nil win over Qatar on the last group stage matchday. However, surprisingly, the two-time World Cup winners were the only team to secure their passage to semifinals without the help of a penalty shootout.

That said, it finally looks that Lionel Scaloni is closing in on his best eleven. Therefore, he too will stick with more or less the same side that started the match against Venezuela.

Juan Foyth will retain his place at right back, with German Pezzella starting in the middle alongside Nicholas Otamendi. Nicolas Tagliafico will take his place as the left-back per usual.

Leandro Paredes has been a stalwart in Scaloni’s formation so far and therefore it is unlikely that he loses his place in such an important match. The PSG man will be supported by Rodrigo de Paul and Giovani lo Celso in the centre of the park.

Star-man Lionel Messi will once again be central to Argentinas plans. He will likely drop in midfield to play just behind strike duo – Lautaro Martinez and Sergio Aguero.

Argentina XI: Franco Armani; Juan Foyth, German Pezzella, Nicholas Otamendi, Nicolas Tagliafico; Rodrigo de Paul, Leandro Paredes, Giovanni lo Celso; Lionel Messi, Lautaro Martinez, Sergio Aguero