Argentina coach says Lionel Messi not guaranteed to start against Brazil in Copa America 2019 semifinals

Lionel Messi has had a middling Copa America tournament and as a result, Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni says there is no guarantee he will start against Brazil in the semifinals.

Instead, Scaloni picked Sergio Aguero as the only player who is a confirmed starter.

This comes on the back of the Manchester City forward scoring one goal and assisting two more in three matches, while Lionel Messi has only managed one goal in four games so far.

“Every time they say that Aguero is going to leave, Aguero will start, every time they say he’s going to leave. I’m confirming that he’s playing. Only Aguero. The rest is not confirmed..not even Messi,” he told Fox Sports Brazil.

Argentina put up an efficient performance against Venuzuela in the quarterfinals, with Lautaro Martinez and Giovani Lo Celso scoring to give them a 2-0 win.

However, Lionel Messi was far from his magical best as he struggled to contribute anything of note in the game prompting fans to slate him on social media.

The good news for Lionel Messi is that he has a tremendous history of performance in Copa America semifinals – the three semifinals Argentina have been in when he was playing, they won with him contributing significantly.

He would hope for yet another performance like that against Brazil in the match tomorrow – should Scaloni start him of course.