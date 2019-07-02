Statistics suggest Brazil only have a slim chance against Lionel Messi’s Argentina in Copa America 2019 semifinals

Lionel Messi may not have won the Copa America with Argentina yet but he has guided them into the finals on three occasions – each time putting on a stellar display in the semis.

Lionel Messi has a woeful finals record with Argentina in Copa America, losing three out of three, but he does have a fantastic record in the semifinals which should bode well for his team against Brazil.

The Albiceleste take on Brazil in the first semifinal of this year’s tournament while Peru and defending champions Chile contest the other semifinal match.

If history is any indicator, however, Brazil have a mountain to climb against Argentina in the match as Lionel Messi has guided his team past the semifinals thrice in three times of asking.

Neymar meets Will Smith

The first instance was in 2007, when Messi scored Argentina’s second goal against Mexico with a delectable chip over the ‘keeper to contribute to a 3-0 victory. Then, in 2015, he was central again to Argentina dismantling Paraguay 6-1, carrying them into the finals only to be defeated by Chile.

The Centenario edition of the tournament in 2016 again saw Lionel Messi turn on the magic in the semifinals as he provided two assists and a goal – from a trademark freekick nonetheless – as Argentina coasted past USA 4-0.

If these instances are anything to go by, Brazil will have their hands full against Argentina in this year’s edition of the Copa America semifinals.

Read Also: Copa America opponent Gabriel Jesus gives verdict on Lionel Messi and GOAT debate; ranks Cristiano Ronaldo