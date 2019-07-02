Copa America opponent Gabriel Jesus gives verdict on Lionel Messi and GOAT debate; ranks Cristiano Ronaldo

Brazil forward Gabriel Jesus weighed in on Lionel Messi and the GOAT debate ahead of their Copa America semifinal clash and also had special praise for Cristiano Ronaldo.

Speaking in a press conference ahead of the mega clash between Brazil and Argentina, Gabriel Jesus weighed in on the eternal GOAT debate involving Lionel Messi.

However, he mentioned that another Brazilian legend also shares the pedestal with the Argentine magician.

“[Ronaldo Nazario and Lionel Messi ], I got to say I’m still split on this, but for me these are the two best players I’ve ever seen,” he opined, before going on to mention Ronaldinho and reserving special praise for Cristiano Ronaldo.

“Of course, there is also Ronaldinho and Cristiano Ronaldo; the latter just gets better and better every year.”

Jesus is part of the Brazil squad that will take on Lionel Messi’s Argentina in the first semifinal of the Copa America 2019. The other semifinal will see defending Champions Chile take on unfancied Peru, after they knocked out Colombia in penalties.

The Brazilian forward was also part of Pep Guardiola’s imperious Manchester City side that outlasted Liverpool to win the Premier League title by one point. The team also completed a domestic quadruple of the Charity Shield, league title, FA Cup and Carabao Cup in a fantastic 2018/19 season.

(Quotes R/T Marca)