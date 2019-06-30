Copa America 2019: Neymar’s heartfelt message to Luis Suarez after missing penalty and causing Uruguay’s exit

Earlier on Saturday, 29th June, Uruguay star Luis Suarez missed the crucial penalty that led to his team’s unfortunate exit from the 2019 Copa America. The all-important quarter-finals match played between Uruguay and Peru ended 0-0 at full-time, after which Suarez’ miss led to Uruguay losing 5-4 on penalties.

Suarez was visibly heartbroken as he collapsed on the pitch in tears, as you can see in the video here.

You can take a look at the missed attempt right here.

Meanwhile, after the game, Suarez’ former Barcelona teammate and Brazil star Neymar Jr. sent a heartfelt message to him via Instagram, asking him to “get up” and recover.

Take a look at the post right here:

“Get up,” Neymar wrote, alongside a video of Suarez crying.

“You are very great, brother. I love you, friend.”

The PSG superstar has been linked with a move back to Barcelona this summer, after reportedly meeting Nasser Al-Khelaifi the President of the club and requesting him to have the player sold. He apparently told that he wanted to leave and that he should have never left his “home” indicating the Spanish club.

Neymar joined PSG from Barcelona in 2017, for a fee of €220million – making him the most expensive footballer ever. He did not have a good 2018-19 as his time at PSG last season was plagued with numerous injuries and disciplinary issues.

Various sources have also indicated that Neymar’s display of support for Suarez is proof that he is close to a return to the La Liga.