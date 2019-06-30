Brazil star gives verdict on Lionel Messi and the GOAT debate ahead of Copa America 2019 semifinals

Brazil is set to face Argentina in the Copa America 2019 semifinals but defender Thiago Silva was effusive in his praise of upcoming opponent Lionel Messi in the scheme of the GOAT debate.

The PSG centre back will take to the field opposite Lionel Messi on 3 July in the first semifinal against Argentina, but that didn’t prevent him from putting into perspective just how highly he rates the Barcelona star.

“For me, Messi is the greatest player in history, the greatest player I’ve ever seen,” said Silva in a press conference.

“Every time we face each other, whether in the national team or in the Champions League, it’s very difficult to face him. No matter how much you study, you will never understand the quality he has and the difference he can make.

“At certain times, he pulls something else out of the hat that you cannot imagine. That’s his difference,” he opined.

Silva also went on to briefly underscore the challenge that he faces as a central defender when he comes up against Messi, but did warn that his admiration of the player won’t come in between his competitive drive to win the match for Brazil.

“As a centre-back you have to study all the possibilities. We know he always pulls left, but many times he pulls right. But now, it’s Brazil and Argentina. We’ll leave it to admire him in other games ahead.”

Lionel Messi was slated on social media, namely by Cristiano Ronaldo fans, after a lack luster performance against Venezuela. However, goals from Lautaro Martinez and Giovanni Lo Celso meant that Argentina progressed anyway.