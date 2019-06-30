Luis Suarez’s penalty miss saw Uruguay bow out of the Copa America, but the forward received support from Neymar.

Neymar offered Luis Suarez support after the Uruguay star missed a penalty in a shoot-out loss to Peru in the Copa America quarter-finals.

Suarez was the only player to miss in the shoot-out as Peru advanced 5-4 after a 0-0 draw in Salvador on Saturday.

The Barcelona forward was in tears after the defeat as Uruguay – unbeaten in the group stage – bowed out.

Suarez’s former club team-mate Neymar, who is linked with a return to Barcelona from Paris Saint-Germain, offered the Uruguayan support.

“Get up,” the injured Brazil forward wrote on his Instagram story, alongside a video of Suarez crying.

“You are very great, brother. I love you friend.”

Cada vez mais perto da ! O Peru se classificou para as semifinais da #CopaAmerica pela terceira vez nas últimas quatro edições. pic.twitter.com/K1jXfyh9gP — Copa América (@CopaAmerica) June 29, 2019

Neymar is widely reported to be returning to Barcelona ahead of next season, two years after leaving the LaLiga champions.