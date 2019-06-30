Copa America |

Neymar offers Suarez support after Copa America penalty miss

Uruguay star Luis Suarez

Luis Suarez’s penalty miss saw Uruguay bow out of the Copa America, but the forward received support from Neymar.

Neymar offered Luis Suarez support after the Uruguay star missed a penalty in a shoot-out loss to Peru in the Copa America quarter-finals.

Suarez was the only player to miss in the shoot-out as Peru advanced 5-4 after a 0-0 draw in Salvador on Saturday.

The Barcelona forward was in tears after the defeat as Uruguay – unbeaten in the group stage – bowed out.

Suarez’s former club team-mate Neymar, who is linked with a return to Barcelona from Paris Saint-Germain, offered the Uruguayan support.

“Get up,” the injured Brazil forward wrote on his Instagram story, alongside a video of Suarez crying.

“You are very great, brother. I love you friend.”

Neymar is widely reported to be returning to Barcelona ahead of next season, two years after leaving the LaLiga champions.

