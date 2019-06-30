Fans troll crying Luis Suarez about ‘karma’ after he gets Uruguay eliminated at Copa America 2019

I think it’s safe to say that Luis Suarez is not the most popular footballer in world football. Naturally then, when he got Uruguay eliminated at Copa America 2019, the fans were only too happy to rub it into the Barcelona player’s face.

As it would turn out, a game that Uruguay dominated somehow finished 0-0 after a number of missed chances and two disallowed goals – from Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani – meaning that the encounter would be decided in a penalty shootout.

Once there, it was Peru who held their nerve to coolly convert all five of their spotkicks while Luis Suarez’s solitary miss would prove to be fatal for Uruguay as they went on to lose 5-4.

After the match, the Barcelona player could be seen visibly crying on the pitch and had to be comforted by his teammates.

Fans, however, lapped up the footage of the controversial footballer crying and claimed that it was ‘karma’ for the history of indiscretions that he had committed on the field of play.

One incident that kept coming up was his blatant handball that prevented Ghana from scoring a last minute winner at the FIFA World Cup 2010. Ghana would then go on to lose the match in penalties – like Luis Suarez and Uruguay in this match.

https://twitter.com/murikhalifa/status/1145139915795107841

I see Luis Suarez has been crying… HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA pic.twitter.com/lEJWSc9XYp — Soap 🖐🏻☝🏻 (@iSoap98) June 30, 2019

This is what football is all about, seeing Luis Suarez crying https://t.co/i8Q4kYdfLE — Daniel Stanley (@Danstanley44) June 30, 2019

You are crying. Sia banku. You haven't seen anything yet. You deliberately stopped a goal with your hands against Ghana and you want win an international trophy. Try again 🤣😅😅 @LuisSuarez9 https://t.co/SKJF38tuQY — federico pobosky (@pobosky2g6) June 30, 2019

Wonder if he's stopped crying yet.. @LuisSuarez9 has not had a very good year😂😂😂 — Shaf ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ (@c20let_2009) June 30, 2019

@LuisSuarez9 you crying just because you lost a penalty and your team is out #CopaAmerica but you forget what you did to Ghana and Africa at large 😂😂😂 — AJAASUMA WEST HAM UTD ⚒ (@lilmodulo) June 29, 2019

Luis Suarez crying after missing a pen to send Uruguay out of Copa America….. Remember when he laughed at Andy Robertson. You love to see it! pic.twitter.com/juvET7vXlL — Stanley House 🇪🇸6️⃣ (@StanleyHouseLFC) June 29, 2019

Would definitely watch Luis Suarez crying his eyes out on loop at the cinema. IMAX. — Rick (@BanditNanna) June 29, 2019

Luis Suárez crying after miss the penalty I LOVE THIS GAME 😂 — Top Shotta (@hullyamc) June 29, 2019

If anyone was feeling down this evening, here’s a clip of Luis Suarez crying 😁pic.twitter.com/fe1OJ2I4mW — LFC (@RockyKlopp) June 29, 2019

Karma is a bitch. Now look who is crying @LuisSuarez9 https://t.co/JWQaEvUAfq — Naafiu Lathyf (@NaafiuLathyf) June 29, 2019

😆 how @LuisSuarez9 is always crying when they lose 😆😆😆 pic.twitter.com/Wwpk6T1L14 — Bad Boy Rockie (@Khurm_Intl) June 29, 2019

Luis Suarez crying? A unique moment where both Manchester United & Liverpool fans rejoice. — Azza Wan Bizza (@TheKylianJoke) June 29, 2019

Luis Suarez crying because of a penalty miss that costs his team? pic.twitter.com/itw7Z4nB1K — THE NBA CHAMPIONS (@FriedRiceJim) June 29, 2019

Luis Suárez crying after costing his country a tournament? Music to my ears 😌🎶 pic.twitter.com/yNg2aCP3aC — OMAR. (@Omaaar96) June 29, 2019

Can y’all flood my mentions with pictures of a crying Luis Suarez 😅 I swear 80% of football fans hate him — 🥳 (@kelc456) June 29, 2019

Luis Suarez crying 🎻🎻🎻🎻🎻🎻 — #AmuntValencia (@VCFalb) June 29, 2019

Luis Suarez crying 😂😂😂 — T Time (@Putrox_) June 29, 2019