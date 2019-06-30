Copa America |

Fans troll crying Luis Suarez about ‘karma’ after he gets Uruguay eliminated at Copa America 2019

I think it’s safe to say that Luis Suarez is not the most popular footballer in world football. Naturally then, when he got Uruguay eliminated at Copa America 2019, the fans were only too happy to rub it into the Barcelona player’s face.

As it would turn out, a game that Uruguay dominated somehow finished 0-0 after a number of missed chances and two disallowed goals – from Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani – meaning that the encounter would be decided in a penalty shootout.



Once there, it was Peru who held their nerve to coolly convert all five of their spotkicks while Luis Suarez’s solitary miss would prove to be fatal for Uruguay as they went on to lose 5-4.

After the match, the Barcelona player could be seen visibly crying on the pitch and had to be comforted by his teammates.

Fans, however, lapped up the footage of the controversial footballer crying and claimed that it was ‘karma’ for the history of indiscretions that he had committed on the field of play.

One incident that kept coming up was his blatant handball that prevented Ghana from scoring a last minute winner at the FIFA World Cup 2010. Ghana would then go on to lose the match in penalties – like Luis Suarez and Uruguay in this match.



https://twitter.com/murikhalifa/status/1145139915795107841

