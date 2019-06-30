WATCH: Distraught Barcelona star Luis Suarez in tears after getting Uruguay eliminated at Copa America 2019

Luis Suarez missed a crucial penalty that saw Uruguay bow out of Copa America 2019 with a 5-4 shootout defeat to Peru. Understandably, the Barcelona man was distraught.

Luis Suarez had a solid game and even had the ball in the net one time, only for VAR to rule out the goal. It wouldn’t be the only time that Uruguay had a goal ruled out by technology as Edinson Cavani also suffered the same fate.

In the end, despite being much the better side and really dominating the game, Uruguay couldn’t trouble the scorers and the match went into penalties having finished 0-0 in regulation time.

Once there, Luis Suarez was the only player to miss his spot kick as Peru converted all 5 of theirs to win 5-4 and book a semifinal spot in the tournament.

After the shootout, a visibly distraught Luis Suarez could be seen crying on the pitch, only to be consoled by his teammates.

Here's the video of Luis Suarez crying with his teeth out. pic.twitter.com/tGclzUhodz — Mr Ayre (@Mr_Ayre) June 30, 2019

Peru will go on to face defending chamions Chile in one of the semifinals while Argentina will tee off with Brazil in the other. Despite a lackluster performance from Lionel Messi, Argentina limped past Venezuela thanks to goals from Lautaro Martinez and Giovanni Lo Celso.