WATCH: Barcelona star Luis Suarez misses crucial penalty that leads to Uruguay exit in Copa America 2019

Unheralded Peru eliminated Uruguay in the final quarterfinals of the Copa America and it was Barcelona star Luis Suarez who was culpable for their exit.

Despite heavily threatening the Peru goal, and even having 2 goals ruled out due to VAR, Uruguay lost 5-4 in the penalties when Luis Suarez’s spot kick was saved by Pedro Gallese.

Uruguay dominated the match, either squandering gilt-edged chances or having goals ruled out. Peru hardly offered much via offence but hung on, took the game to penalties and made sure they didn’t make any mistake once there.

Suarez’s penalty was Uruguay’s first, but his miss was enough to condemn them to a 5-4 defeat.

You can see his miss below:

The win sees Peru qualify to the semifinals of the tournament where they talk on holders Chile. Brazil play Argentina in the other humdinger of a semifinal.

Incidentally, Luis Suarez wasn’t the only Barcelona man to underperform in the quarterfinals as Lionel Messi also put in an extremely below-par showing for his lofty standards. However, Argentina did manage to beat Venezuela, papering over the cracks.