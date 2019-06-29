WATCH: Manchester United flop Alexis Sanchez yet again the match winner for Chile against Colombia at Copa America 2019

Reigning champions Chile ensured their place in the final four of the 2019 Copa America on Friday night, by virtue of their win against Colombia in the quarter-finals. After the scoreline remained 0-0 at 90 minutes, the winner was decided by penalties.

Manchester United flop Alexis Sanchez became Chile’s hero for the second time in the tournament, by netting the final penalty that took his team to the semi-finals.

You can watch the videos right here:

Alexis Sanchez scores the winning penalty to knock Colombia out of Copa America. CHILE WINS ON PENALTIES ‼️ pic.twitter.com/LaOm1Hq6tf — Sports Daily United (@sdumedias) June 29, 2019

Speaking about the match, Chile were, in fact, light years ahead of Colombia in terms of performance. They even netted the ball twice during regulation time, but on both occasions, the referee ruled out the goals after consulting VAR.

During penalties, Arturo Vidal, Charles Aranguiz, Erick Pulgar, Eduardo Vargas and Alexis Sanchez scored Chile’s goals, while Colombia’s final attempt was missed by William Tesillo after the likes of James Rodriguez, Yerry Mina, Juan Cuadrado and Edwin Cardona scored for them from the spot.

Speaking after the match, Chile star Charles Aranguiz said: “I think we had opportunities (during the game). We didn’t take them and we had to do it on penalties.”

“Thankfully, our team is confident when it comes to penalties, we have won two finals on penalties. So that gave us energy.”