WATCH: Former Barcelona player elbows opponent in the face then takes theatrical dive at Copa America 2019

Former Barcelona defender Yerry Mina didn’t cover himself in glory when he elbowed Eduardo Vargas in the face before taking a theatrical dive himself.

Cameras, however, were on point to catch Mina’s actions.

In the clip, the Everton centre back can be clearly seen elbowing Vargas in the face as he attempts to hold him off the ball, before hilariously faking a leg injury and falling to the ground.

Mina made only 15 appearances all season for the English club in 2018/19 after sealing a €20 million move from Barcelona.

How embarrassing is this from Yerry Mina #CopaAmerica pic.twitter.com/h8CPEXBrNv — Lou (@louorns) June 29, 2019

The match itself would drag on until penalties, where Manchester United star Alexis Sanchez would convert the final spotkick to put Chile through to the semifinals of Copa America.

Colombia, meanwhile, would endure heartbreak.

In the other quarterfinal match on the day, Argentina squeezed past Venezuela 2-0 despite Lionel Messi hardly making an impact on the match. A brilliant back flick goal from Lautaro Martinez set the Albiceleste on their way and a Giovanni Lo Celso tap in in the 74th minute sealed the victory.

Argentina will go on to face Brazil in the semifinals of the tournament while Chile will take on the winner of Uruguay vs Peru to be played tomorrow.