Copa America 2019: Reason why Chile vs Colombia kickoff was delayed by 30 mins

On Friday, reigning champions Chile overcame Colombia in penalties in the quarter-finals of the ongoing 2019 Copa America tournament and advanced to the semi-finals, which will be held later next week.

Chile netted all five penalty kicks while Colombia’s William Tesillo squandered his only chance as the former eventually won by a final score of 5-4.

Meanwhile, the match was initially delayed by 30 minutes as a result of slow-moving traffic created just outside the stadium by the visitors who had arrived to watch the game. The match was supposed to begin at 7:00 pm local time (6:00 pm in Chile) and both their teams left their hotels accordingly, so as to reach the venue by 5:30 pm local time.

However, when they finally entered their dressing rooms, it was way past 6:00 pm local and the kick-off had to be rescheduled to half-an-hour later than what was initially planned.

Check out the Chilean Football Association’s official announcement regarding the change in schedule. They posted the announcement on Twitter:

🚨 ¡Cambio en el horario! ⏰ El partido entre #LaRoja y Colombia comenzará a las 19:20 horas. ¡#VamosChile! — Selección Chilena (@LaRoja) June 28, 2019

The Chileans were ecstatic after winning the game on penalties, after a goalless 90 minutes.

“I think we had opportunities [during the game],” said Chile’s Charles Aranguiz. “We didn’t take them and we had to do it on penalties. Our team is confident when it comes to penalties, we have won two finals on penalties. So that gives us energy.”

Meanwhile, his teammate Arturo Vidal said: “We kept our heads well and won it on the penalties.”

Up next for Chile, is a semi-final clash in the Copa America. Their opponents are yet to be decided as Uruguay is only about to face Peru in the fourth quarter-finals game of the tournament.