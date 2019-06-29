Lionel Messi accused of picking Argentina side at Copa America 2019; Luis Suarez responds

According to the latest reports, Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi has been accused of picking the Argentina squad in the ongoing 2019 Copa America. The 32-year-old allegedly has more power over his team than manager Lionel Scaloni himself.

It is an undeniable fact that Messi has inspired his national team as well as Barcelona to countless wins across various competitions in his career till date. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner is also regarded as one of the greatest footballers of all time. Such is his revered talent, that it has even been suggested that Messi can break rank and influence team selection for club and country.

The above-mentioned idea has often led to allegations of Messi naming his favourite players as part of both Argentina’s and Barcelona’s squads. The same situation happened during the ongoing Copa America as well, after people observed how players like Dybala continued to be sidelined despite some impressive performances in recent times.

But Messi’s Barcelona teammate and close friend Luis Suarez does not feel so and in a recent interview, he rubbished the allegations, speaking from experience at the Camp Nou.

“He does not say a word,” Suarez was quoted as saying, in an interview with FOX Sports.

“Not about a coach, a player, nothing. And in the Argentina team, I think it’s the same. There were coaches who asked him things and he would say: “No, don’t ask me anything, make the decision yourself.”

He further added: “We speak about these things a lot and of course it hurts him [Messi] as a human being,”

“He takes great pride and satisfaction to want to keep showing he can continue in the national team and not give up. He will keep going until he wins something,” Suarez signed off.

Quotes via Express.