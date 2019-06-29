WATCH: Lionel Messi explains why he sang the Argentina national anthem against Venezuela at Copa America 2019

As usual, Lionel Messi was in news once again as Argentina completed a 2-0 win against Paraguay in the 2019 Copa America quarter-finals, but this time around, it was on the basis of his performance during the game.

The Barcelona stalwart sang his national anthem just before the game as both teams lined up at the middle of the pitch. Messi usually does not sign the anthem and had recently copped severe criticism for not doing so as according to his critics, it meant a lack of passion. By singing the national anthem ahead of Friday’s game, the 32-year-old proved that he did not have any such intention.

Later on, after the match, reporters asked Messi why he sang the anthem earlier.

And he replied: “Today I wanted to sing the anthem, and well, I sang it!”

Watch the video of him speaking to reporters, right here:

Earlier this week, it was revealed that Messi never sings his national anthem and that led to several fans ridiculing him. Later, a mascot who is believed to have accompanied the Argentine to the pitch ahead of their third and final group stage game against Qatar, revealed that though the star does not sing the anthem, it does not have to mean anything as he hums the tune instead.

Up next, Argentina will face Brazil in the Copa America semi-finals, on 2nd July.