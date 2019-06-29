Lionel Messi gives his verdict on Argentina facing Brazil in the semifinals of Copa America 2019

On Friday, Lionel Messi’s Argentina defeated Venezuela 2-0 in the quarter-finals of the ongoing 2019 Copa America, to set up a high-profile semi-final encounter against Brazil which will be held next week.

Goals from Lautaro Martinez (10′) and Giovani Lo Celso (74′) helped La Albiceleste find their way to the semi-finals even as Messi himself failed to impress, just like in all of Argentina’s previous games in the tournament.

He even went on to blame the pitch as a reason for his poor on-field display, but hoped that the conditions will change soon.

Later, the Barcelona G.O.A.T also shared his opinion on what it would be like, to face Brazil in the upcoming semi-final clash.

“Brazil has to be respected, they have reached this stage in the competition after having done very well so far. We are also trying to give our all in every game. Luckily things are going well,” he was quoted as saying while speaking to reporters after the game against Venezuela.

He further added: “Everything is very equal, but we know it will be difficult because they are the home side and they will be in front of their fans. They got an extra day to prepare as well.”

“Still, it will be an even match, as we have our own set of skilled players,” he signed off.

Quotes via Goal.