Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo fans go to war on social media after poor showing against Venezuela at Copa America 2019

Part of being fans of Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi means that you get to enjoy the banter when either of the two best players in the world do not perform on the day – which is exactly what happened after Messi’s showing against Venezuela at Copa America 2019,

Cristiano Ronaldo fans and Lionel Messi fans often times go to war on social media and the fallout to the Argentina – Venezuela match at Copa America 2019 was one such instance.

Lionel Messi endured a quiet game, hardly contributing to anything of note as a brilliant backheel flick from Lautaro Martinez early on and a Giovanni Lo Celso tap in the second half saw Argentina through to the semifinals of the tournament.

After the game, Messi himself came out to explain the reason for his poor performances in the tournament – blaming the condition of the pitches in Brazil.

Naturally, the Cristiano Ronaldo fan army was out in full force criticizing the Argentine wizard for a lackluster performance, which prompted the Lionel Messi fans to stand up for their idol and sling some mud the other way.

Social media is always such a fun place to be after high profile matches.

Here are some of the interesting and funny tweets for your reading pleasure.

Messi in int tournaments: 2006: Bosnia

2007: Perú, Mexico

2010: ❌

2011: ❌

2014: Bosnia, Iran, Nigeria

2015: Paraguay

2016: Panama, Venezuela, US

2018: Nigeria

2019: Paraguay 4 finals: ❌❌❌❌ On the verge of another final with the contribution of ONE penalty. FRAUD. pic.twitter.com/Fr4H5rbnh1 — Diego (@ronaldocomps) June 28, 2019

Messi already is making excuses imagine his fanbase 😂😂😂😱😱😱 pic.twitter.com/5yil8MMLYb — Ronaldo R9 (@RonaldoR9321) June 29, 2019

I have nothing but respect for Ronaldo, I just see the best football player of all time in Messi — Josh A. (@Versarix) June 29, 2019

ronaldo plays in more qualifiers than messi. this is a skewed statistic. obviously he will have more goals when he plasy in 20-30 more games for fucks sake — Ssjwalsh10i (@ssjwalsh10i) June 29, 2019

ronaldo plays in more competitve games because the euro and wc have qualifiers, messi plays in less competitive games because copaa merica doesnt have easy ass qualifiers for stat padding. lol the ratios are in messis favor — Ssjwalsh10i (@ssjwalsh10i) June 29, 2019

retweeting me? why. messi has 35 tropehis ronaldo has 31 if you want to compare team accolades. messi is better individually in major tournaments as per shwon by their indidvual contributions and touches — Ssjwalsh10i (@ssjwalsh10i) June 29, 2019

Cant messi have one bad game without Ronaldo fans and other haters keep trolling him. Messi is the best no one said he is perfect. But I guess Ronaldo fans never went to school cause most of them are dumb ask them the difference in being the best and being perfect and they can’t — Romaine Dwyer (@supreme_royal_) June 29, 2019

Okay so lets put cr7 goals and assists together and lets put messi goals together who contributed more? In competitive games 😂😂😂 NEXT pic.twitter.com/hdhI25djIc — Ronaldo R9 (@RonaldoR9321) June 29, 2019

Messi had 7.1 Rating

Ronaldo Fanboys are Cancer you know bro , Move On — D10S. (@leo_gaurav10) June 29, 2019

Oh Messi fans and excuses… y'all been saying he deserves a ballon dor cos he has more goals than any one this season… if motivation and pep talks really counts… then I bet Ronaldo is under rated😂 — Nana Akwasi (@anwamoo) June 29, 2019

So you're telling when Ronaldo played at his best, he could score at most 69 goals and when Messi played at his best he scored 91 goals. Okay. You win. — Deepak K (@Dpk_Kh) June 29, 2019

There are haters who will never give Messi his credit regardless of his performance.

It’s sad that people can’t just enjoy Messi because in a few years he won’t be playing anymore same with Ronaldo. pic.twitter.com/HwkI7MNm4f — abdiessa765@gmail.com (@abdiessa765) June 29, 2019

Messi wins, Messi trends.

Ronaldo wins, Messi trend.

That's what you get when you are very Good.#GOAT #MESSI — ODIGIE S. EHICHOYA (@EhichoyaOdigie) June 29, 2019

Now its your turn to run from some facts bihhh, Cristiano mother fucking Ronaldo most goals scored in the knockout stages always shows up in knockout rounds where as Messi goes ghost Ronaldo > Messi in UCL and it’s not even close — Los Blancos (@AlexHP7_) June 29, 2019

Just like you have included Ronaldo in your tweet

Your tweet won't be complete without him

FYI, Messi isn't even on top 10 trending and you call that trending 😂😂💔 — OLUWABIYI 👑 (@pappi_shmurda) June 29, 2019

Yet you just mentioned Ronaldo next to messi pic.twitter.com/B158tyjS6R — Jerry Jeff (@JERRY__JEFF) June 29, 2019

Dude I want Messi to win it and he deserves to add it to his legacy but that doesn’t mean anything. I want both fanbase to agree both are legends and GOATS 🐐 in our generation. Done and done and no argument on who’s better. Messi vs Ronaldo is best thing that ever happened 😉 — Amin (@coolnessak88) June 29, 2019

90% of footballers are better and FAR more successful than Messi when it comes to international level of the game! Messi stands out every time and is compared to Ronaldo, and vice versa when they both play club football, why? Because they both do such REMARKABLE THINGS! [1] — FanVinicius18🇸🇪 (@ViniJrMadrid) June 29, 2019

Also why they get compared? Because Messi scores such a high amount of goals, assists, and is basically better than anyone else in the team, he always saves them, especially this season. And ever since the departure of Xavi and Iniesta, he hasn’t been the same, he has to… 2] — FanVinicius18🇸🇪 (@ViniJrMadrid) June 29, 2019

Get deep down the pitch to start attacks, which then creates a void here he should be, because Suarez is to fat to move is arse and help sometimes. But EVEN he is better than Messi, the second they leave their clubs and join their countries! Sanchez, Suarez, Salah, Lukaku… [3] — FanVinicius18🇸🇪 (@ViniJrMadrid) June 29, 2019

Neymar, Mbappe and what not, they’re ALL SO MUCH BETTER. Whenever Argentina play, Messi is there, JUST because he’s Messi, just because of the name he’s made for himself down at the Camp. And yes, you could argument that he doesn’t play with the best players in the world… [4] — FanVinicius18🇸🇪 (@ViniJrMadrid) June 29, 2019

But no, he is. He has a WORD CLASS ATTACK, with even a coup more great strikers not in the squad. His midfield is very good, INDIVIDUALY, and his defense is rather mediocre with Tagliafico being the only “GOOD” one. But that doesn’t free him from the fact that HE’S… [5] — FanVinicius18🇸🇪 (@ViniJrMadrid) June 29, 2019

Supposed to carry his country, as the SUPPOSEDLY GREATEST OF ALL TIME! When Ronaldo join Portugal, he does whatever Messi does for Barca, and even more. YES, he didn’t score in the 2 finals he played in. The first he got injured in the opening 20, and in the second… [6] — FanVinicius18🇸🇪 (@ViniJrMadrid) June 29, 2019

He was marked by the “Best CB itw”. But still, that doesn’t take away the fact that he at least should’ve scored one, right? RIGHT? WRONG! He’s not supposed to “score” only, but also to lead his team like a true leade, WHICH HE IS, unlike Messi! [7] — FanVinicius18🇸🇪 (@ViniJrMadrid) June 29, 2019

Why I wrote this is because, Messi has gotten, is getting and will forever get the praise for his teammates work, no matter how much he doesn’t do, point being: [8] — FanVinicius18🇸🇪 (@ViniJrMadrid) June 29, 2019