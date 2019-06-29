Copa America |

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo fans go to war on social media after poor showing against Venezuela at Copa America 2019

Part of being fans of Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi means that you get to enjoy the banter when either of the two best players in the world do not perform on the day – which is exactly what happened after Messi’s showing against Venezuela at Copa America 2019, 

Cristiano Ronaldo fans and Lionel Messi fans often times go to war on social media and the fallout to the Argentina – Venezuela match at Copa America 2019 was one such instance.

Lionel Messi endured a quiet game, hardly contributing to anything of note as a brilliant backheel flick from Lautaro Martinez early on and a Giovanni Lo Celso tap in the second half saw Argentina through to the semifinals of the tournament.

After the game, Messi himself came out to explain the reason for his poor performances in the tournament – blaming the condition of the pitches in Brazil.

Naturally, the Cristiano Ronaldo fan army was out in full force criticizing the Argentine wizard for a lackluster performance, which prompted the Lionel Messi fans to stand up for their idol and sling some mud the other way.

Social media is always such a fun place to be after high profile matches.

Here are some of the interesting and funny tweets for your reading pleasure.

