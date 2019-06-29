WATCH: What Lionel Messi did during the Argentinian national anthem before Venezuela match at Copa America 2019

After facing severe criticism for not singing his own national anthem, Argentina legend Lionel Messi finally made amends by singing the Argentina national anthem before their 2019 Copa America quarter-finals clash against Venezuela.

Over the years, several sources had reported that the Barcelona G.O.A.T does not sing his national anthem ahead of their international games. Earlier this week, a mascot claimed that though Messi does not sing the anthem, he still hums it before his matches for Argentina. The young lad had reportedly accompanied the 32-year-old to the pitch, before La Albiceleste‘s Copa America group stage match against Qatar.

On Friday, Argentina faced Venezuela in the quarter-finals of the tournament and much to everyone’s happiness, Messi was spotted singing the national anthem, revealing how passionate he is for his team and his country.

You can watch the video right here:

Lionel Messi never sings the Argentina national anthem? 🤔 Wrong ❌#CopaAmericapic.twitter.com/aasi2jwFyy — GiveMeSport Football (@GMS__Football) June 28, 2019

Speaking about the game, goals by Lautaro Martinez (10′) and Giovani Lo Celso (74′) scored the goals that helped Lionel Messi and co. qualify to the Copa America semi-finals.

Another interesting incident that happened during the game, was when La Albiceleste‘s Rodrigo de Paul got tackled by a pigeon, of all beings. Watch the video here.

After the game, Messi was in news once again as he blamed the condition of the pitch for his dip in form in the ongoing tournament.

The match was also his first return to the iconic Maracana stadium in Brazil, after his Argentina side endured a heartbreaking loss to Germany in the 2014 FIFA World Cup Final.