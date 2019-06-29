Lionel Messi blames pitch condition for his poor performance against Venezuela at Copa America 2019

Lionel Messi was a shadow of himself and hardly impacted the match as Argentina beat Venezuela 2-0 to progress to the semifinals of Copa America 2019 – and the maestro blamed the pitch conditions for his performance.

Speaking to reporters after the match, a reflective Lionel Messi explained the issues that he is facing at Copa America 2019 and why he hasn’t performed up to expectations in the tournament so far.

“Truth is I am not doing my best Copa America or what I hoped to do,” he said.

“It is always more complicated for us [the teams] that want to attack, [to] do something different when we have the ball, [to] dribble [past] the opposition.”

Argentina huffed and puffed to get past Venezuela and it took a moment of brilliance from Lautaro Martinez and a ‘keeper error to eventually see them through. Lionel Messi, on the other hand, was subdued throughout the match – something he chalked up to the condition of the pitches at the tournament.

“It’s a Cup where they do not give you anything. It’s very difficult to play because the courts are very bad. It’s a shame you cannot have the ball [and] play two touches. You need a little more time, you can not drive or side the ball,” he explained.

Lionel Messi-led Argentina will go on to face Brazil in the semifinals of the Copa America 2019.