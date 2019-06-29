WATCH: Ridiculous backheel flick goal from Lautaro Martinez opens Argentina scoring against Venezuela in Copa America 2019

On Friday evening, Argentina defeated Venezuela 2-0 in the quarter-finals of the ongoing 2019 Copa America. The win helped Lionel Messi and co. progress to the semi-finals of the competition. Lautaro Martinez and Giovani Lo Celso scored the goals that helped Argentina win the game.

La Albiceleste got off to a dream start, with Venezuela almost caught napping in defence as Sergio Aguero gave Argentina their first goal chance of the game, right in the second minute. But a brilliant dive by Venezuela goalkeeper Wuilker Farinez prevented him from scoring.

Subsequently, as soon as the clock showed 10 minutes, Argentina were rewarded for their high-flying start as Lautaro Martinez produced a cheeky backheel to redirect Aguero’s shot straight into the goal. The goal came out of Argentina’s fourth chance in the first ten minutes – which gives us an indication as to how well they began the game as opposed to Venezuela who were consistently failing to get their footing.

You can watch the goal here:

This was Lautaro Martinez’ second goal in two games for Argentina and both of them have come within the first ten minutes. The Inter Milan striker previously struck against Qatar in Argentina’s third and final group stage game in the Copa America – right in the fourth minute – before facing Venezuela and producing another brilliant effort.

Later, in the 74th minute, Argentina’s Giovani Lo Celso scored their second goal that eventually turned out to be the winning effort for Messi and co.

Up next for Argentina, is the must-win Copa America semi-final encounter against hosts Brazil, scheduled to be held on 2nd June.