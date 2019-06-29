Traffic in Sao Paulo saw Chile arrive late to their Copa America quarter-final against Colombia, delaying kick-off.

Chile’s Copa America quarter-final against Colombia was delayed after the two-time defending champions arrived to the Arena Corinthians late due to traffic in Sao Paulo.

Chile reportedly got to the stadium just 40 minutes before the expected kick-off time.

As the scheduled kick-off time approached, La Roja announced it had been pushed back by 20 minutes, with the game to start at 20:20 local time (23:20 GMT).

Colombia also reportedly arrived to the stadium later than expected, although they got there before Chile.