How Lionel Messi’s Argentina could line up against Venezuela for Copa America clash

Argentina scraped through at the last moment to secure a Copa America quarterfinal berth. Lionel Messi and Co won their final group game against Qatar, having drawn and lost the previous two. They next face Venezuela in the quarters and here’s how they could line up.

Lionel Scaloni’s Argentina have failed to live up to the mark until now. As much was evident in their opening two matches of the 2019 Copa America. However, the Albiceleste seem to have found their stride. The two-time FIFA World Cup champions beat Qatar in their final group game to finish second in their group. As a result, they automatically secured passage to the next stage, where they will face Venezuela.

Owing to their good performance in their final group game, it is likely that they stick with the exact same line-up. And that means there is still no place for Paulo Dybala or Angel di Maria, with Scaloni likely opting for the same front three again.

The backline should remain unchanged for their match against Venezuela. Moreover, Rodrigo de Paul will likely accompany Leandro Paredes and Giovani lo Celso in the middle of the park.

In attack, one player who is sure to retain his spot is Lionel Messi. The Argentina captain is simply undroppable for Scaloni, who would hope to get a solid performance from his captain. Lautaro Martinez has been the first choice striker for the entirety of Argentina’s Copa America campaign now until this moment. He is also expected to retain his place alongside Sergio Aguero.

Both Martinez and Aguero scored in the Albiceleste’s last game.

A win against Venezuela will set up a clash against rivals Brazil, who progressed on penalties at the expense of Paraguay the other night.

Argentina XI: Franco Armani; Renzo Saravia, Juan Foyth, Nicholas Otamendi, Nicolas Tagliafico; Rodrigo de Paul, Leandro Paredes, Giovani lo Celso; Lionel Messi (c), Lautaro Martinez, Sergio Aguero.