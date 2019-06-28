Copa America |

Argentina mascot reveals Lionel Messi does not sing his own national anthem

Argentine legend Lionel Messi has been slammed after it got appeared that he does not sing his own national anthem before kick-offs in international games, but according to a young boy who accompanied Messi as his mascot in a recent game revealed that the footballer does hum the anthem.

Marca reports that Tomas Chavez, a young Argentine lad, had the opportunity to meet Messi prior to Argentina’s 2-0 win over Qatar last week, in the ongoing Copa America tournament. He was also the star player’s mascot for the game and in a recent interview, he revealed a host of details about the Barcelona G.O.A.T.

“It was incredible when Messi came in, and it was something that I will never be able to experience again,” Chavez said.

“He caressed me and his hand was bigger than my head, that’s why he laughed. I hugged him and told him a lot of things: that I loved him, that he is my idol, that I always wanted to meet him and never had the opportunity [to do so].”

Chavez then proceeded to shed some light on what Lionel Messi actually does, during the national anthem.

“[During the anthem] he has his mouth shut and hums the anthem.”

“It’s true that he does not sing the hymn, but he hums it. I heard it,” the young kid explained.

Argentina’s next Copa America fixture is the quarter-finals against Venezuela, scheduled to be held on 28th June.

Quotes via Marca.

