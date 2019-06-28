Copa America 2019: 5 talking points from Brazil’s penalty shootout win over Paraguay

On Thursday, hosts Brazil advanced to the semifinals of the 2019 Copa America, overcoming opponents Paraguay in the quarter-finals. The score remained tied at 0-0 after regulation time and in the penalty shootout that followed, Brazil won 4-3 thanks to goals from Willian, Marquinhos, Philippe Coutinho and Gabriel Jesus.

Here are the five key talking points from the game:

VAR and Paraguay’s red card

After a dull first half, Brazil started the final 45 minutes by pressing higher up the pitch and not allowing Paraguay to create counter attacks. Less than ten minutes later, Roberto Firmino won a penalty as Paraguay’s Fabian Balbuena inflicted a direct tackle on the forward who was looking quite threatening.

Paraguay players begged and pleaded with the referee to use VAR to reverse his decision and he eventually agreed. Replays showed that the foul occurred outside Paraguay’s box and hence the penalty was denied.

However, Balbuena was found to have denied an obvious goal-scoring opportunity and was hence shown a straight red card, after which Paraguay had to play with just ten men. The situation also brought about a drastic shift in momentum, with the visitors suddenly resorting to all-out defence rather than counter-attacking the ball as they had been doing so far.

Alisson Becker’s saves

Brazil’s biggest hero during the game was none other Alisson Becker, who produced two terrific saves – one during regulation time and the other in the shootouts – to prevent Paraguay from advancing over Brazil to the semis.

In the third minute of injury time in the second half, Alisson’s one-handed block denied Juan Escobar a sure goal, taking the game to penalties. During the shootout, he saved Gustavo Gomez’ shot which was also Paraguay’s first spot-kick, thereby handing Brazil an early advantage.

Roberto Firmino’s miss

Brazil were comfortably tied with Paraguay at 3-3 in the shootouts when Firmino stepped up to take Brazil’s fourth spot-kick. Seconds later, he looked at the skies in disappointment after sending the ball wide off the post, despite forcing Paraguay goalkeeper Roberto Fernandez to dive in the opposite direction.

The miss gave Paraguay a terrific opportunity to take the lead, but Derlis Gonzalez also shot wide, much to the relief of the Canaries.

Gabriel Jesus scores the winner

With the scoreline tied at 3-3 after both teams trying their luck four times each, Paraguay’s Gonzalez stepped up for their final spot-kick. But he missed, meaning that whoever took Brazil’s next penalty would take them to the semi-finals of the 2019 Copa America.

Manchester City’s Gabriel Jesus took up the daunting task and easily slotted the ball past Roberto Fernandez to finish the game for Brazil at a scoreline of 4-3.

Brazil failed to convert their chances

The hosts had plenty of chances across both halves of the game and also enjoyed a major share of ball possession, but when it came to finishing, they were as poor as Paraguay. At the end of it all, it is the goals that matter and Brazil were not able to produce them during regulation time.

26 shots, 8 on target – read Brazil’s statistics. Among them, one shot got saved and another one, unfortunately, hit the woodwork before getting cleared away. But otherwise, Brazil’s finishing was so poor that it almost cost them their game.

The Canaries also enjoyed a ball possession rate of 71% and a pass success rate of over 80%. But the likes of Firmino, Coutinho, Willian and Gabriel Jesus disappointed in completing their opportunities and gave Tite a lesson he should ideally not forget, as Brazil now gear up for the semi-finals scheduled to be held on 2nd July.