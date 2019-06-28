Twitter hails Alisson Becker for superhuman display for Brazil in Copa America 2019 quarterfinals

During their emphatic quarter-finals victory over Paraguay in the ongoing Copa America tournament, Brazil produced several heroes – Gabriel Jesus, Philippe Coutinho and Willian among others – but one star stood way above the rest of the lot. Goalkeeper Alisson Becker.

The Liverpool shot-stopper saved one among Paraguay’s five shots in the all-important penalty shootouts to help Brazil win, after the scoreboard remained untouched at 0-0, at full-time.

Fala, Alisson! 🗣️ Vitória nos pênaltis teve gostinho especial para o nosso goleiro por estar jogando em sua cidade! 🇧🇷 (4) 0 x 0 (3) 🇵🇾 | #JogaBola #BRAxPAR #CopaAmérica pic.twitter.com/uwGhrtYV71 — CBF Futebol (@CBF_Futebol) June 28, 2019

During the game, Alisson did not have to contribute much but then, in the third minute of injury time in the second half, he produced a vital block to deny Paraguay’s Juan Escobar, whose solid shot would have gone right into the goal and destroyed the Canaries’ dreams, had it not been for the former’s one-handed save.

Later, during the penalty shootouts, he saved Paraguay’s first kick (that of Gustavo Gomez) and gave Brazil an early advantage. Eventually, the hosts won 4-3 and advanced to the semi-finals.

Meanwhile, Twitter was rife with the choicest of reactions from Brazil fans, who hailed Alisson as their new hero after he helped his side advance to the next stage of the tournament, almost singlehandedly.

Brazil finally ended their losing run against Paraguay in the quarterfinals of #CopaAmerica2019 🇧🇷Alisson Becker (4 games, 0 Conceded)💪 17/07/11

🇧🇷0️⃣-0️⃣🇵🇾(0-2) 27/06/15

🇧🇷1️⃣-1️⃣🇵🇾(3-4) 27/06/19

🇧🇷0️⃣-0️⃣🇵🇾(4-3)#BRAPAR pic.twitter.com/zW82MGk602 — FlashScore.in (@FlashScore_IN) June 28, 2019

Prazer, Alisson Becker 🤫 pic.twitter.com/dHH3tOJR7i — Liverpool FC Fans BR (@lfcfansbr) June 28, 2019

Give #AlissonBecker Balloon D'or already! 👏👏🙌

0 conceded till now and taken Brazil to Semis with crucial save!

Best player of our Champions League Campaign! pic.twitter.com/SzXULP9h0X — SDevkota (@DSujan_) June 28, 2019

ALISSON BECKER in #CopaAmerica ; 4 games played

0 goal conceded Brazil are hardly faced shot on targets and Alisson is not much been tested in this tournament, but he made a crucial save to deny Paraguay's only big chance in the game & also save the first penalty. GIGANTE!🇧🇷👐 pic.twitter.com/bQdXMFumOf — Roro O'Monstro.™ (@Roromeo_MUFC10) June 28, 2019

Alisson is the best goalkeeper and you cant change my mind🖤. @Alissonbecker pic.twitter.com/JBoTBSRj1E — Manar. (@MRII7I) June 28, 2019

Brilliant ovation from the Grêmio Arena crowd for Alisson Becker. He played for Grêmio's local rivals Internacional, but you can't let rivalry fool you when witnessing the best GK on the planet. Zero goals conceded in the Copa América. — Aswin (@Zizouology) June 28, 2019

And now, thanks to the superhuman donning gloves, Brazil are just two victories away from clinching the Copa America trophy. They will play in the first semi-final scheduled to be held on 2nd July, but their opponents are yet to be decided.