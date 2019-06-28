Copa America |

Twitter hails Alisson Becker for superhuman display for Brazil in Copa America 2019 quarterfinals

During their emphatic quarter-finals victory over Paraguay in the ongoing Copa America tournament, Brazil produced several heroes – Gabriel Jesus, Philippe Coutinho and Willian among others – but one star stood way above the rest of the lot. Goalkeeper Alisson Becker.

The Liverpool shot-stopper saved one among Paraguay’s five shots in the all-important penalty shootouts to help Brazil win, after the scoreboard remained untouched at 0-0, at full-time.

During the game, Alisson did not have to contribute much but then, in the third minute of injury time in the second half, he produced a vital block to deny Paraguay’s Juan Escobar, whose solid shot would have gone right into the goal and destroyed the Canaries’ dreams, had it not been for the former’s one-handed save.

Later, during the penalty shootouts, he saved Paraguay’s first kick (that of Gustavo Gomez) and gave Brazil an early advantage. Eventually, the hosts won 4-3 and advanced to the semi-finals.

Meanwhile, Twitter was rife with the choicest of reactions from Brazil fans, who hailed Alisson as their new hero after he helped his side advance to the next stage of the tournament, almost singlehandedly.

And now, thanks to the superhuman donning gloves, Brazil are just two victories away from clinching the Copa America trophy. They will play in the first semi-final scheduled to be held on 2nd July, but their opponents are yet to be decided.

