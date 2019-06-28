WATCH: Gabriel Jesus sends Brazil into semis of Copa America 2019 after 4-3 penalty shootout win

On Friday, hosts Brazil somehow survived a huge scare to overcome Paraguay in the penalty shootouts, thereby advancing to the semi-finals of the ongoing 2019 Copa America tournament.

The Canaries dominated in passing and possession throughout the game but failed to score any goal during regulation time. Paraguay also squandered their chances and thus, the score remained 0-0 at the end of full-time, after which Brazil won 4-3 on penalties.

Willian, Marquinhos, Philippe Coutinho and Gabriel Jesus scored the shootout goals that helped the hosts edge past Paraguay into the semis, while Liverpool star Roberto Firminho created a few moments of anxiety by wasting the fourth penalty kick, sending it wide off the post.

Alisson Becker, another Liverpool star and Brazil’s trusted shot-stopper, alleviated the tension later as he saved one among Paraguay’s penalties and played a major role in Brazil’s victory. Paraguay’s Derlis Gonzales wasted another golden opportunity to save his team, by shooting wide.

Watch the entire video of the penalty shootouts, right here:

In case you cannot see the above video, you can also try watching it via this link.

Alisson was Brazil’s greatest hero of the match, but earlier on during the game, he did not have to contribute much. Then, in the third minute of injury time in the second half, he produced a vital block to deny Paraguay’s Juan Escobar, whose solid shot would have gone right into the goal and destroyed the Canaries’ dreams, had it not been for the former’s one-handed save.

That was also Paraguay’s only chance to score a goal, throughout the game.