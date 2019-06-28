Fans troll Roberto Firmino for horrible penalty despite Brazil winning Copa America 2019 quarterfinal

Brazil had to do it the hard way against Paraguay as they emerged 4-3 winners on penalties after regulation time ended 0-0. And the shootout was tense to say the least.

Porto Alegre was a cauldron of noise after Gabriel Jesus scored the winning penalty, but Brazilian fans must have had their hearts in their mouths after Roberto Firmino somehow managed to miss his spot kick.

The miss prompted a number of fans to take to social media and troll the Liverpool man for his shocking pen.

Firmino after Jesus score that winning penalty. #CopaAmerica pic.twitter.com/ED3pjpQXCu — Ri Fingal (@RiFingal) June 28, 2019

Alisson to Firmino in the dressing room pic.twitter.com/DROGomXdXJ — Agon M (@agonmulajj) June 28, 2019

Gabriel Jesus saved Brazil and showed that bum Firmino how its done you love to see it pic.twitter.com/qvB1UWOkCe — MCFCArmy1894 (@MCFCArmy1894) June 28, 2019

Firmino missing an important pen in a shootout and getting bailed out by Jesus in Copa America 2019👍 — aaron😕🇵🇹 (@ftbljeff) June 28, 2019

I don’t Want to see Firmino Ever again — رائد🌚💜 (@v6sE026U1W87HbO) June 28, 2019

Safe to say that Jesus bailed out his buddy on this occasion.