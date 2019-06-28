WATCH: Paraguay star receives straight red card against Brazil after VAR intervenes at Copa America 2019

Brazil are struggling to find a way past Paraguay at the Copa America 2019, but have been given a lifeline via a straight red card to their opponents.

Fabian Balbuena was given his marching orders following a clumsy tackle on Roberto Firmino in the second half, after Video Assistant Referee (VAR) made its presence felt.

Initially, the challenge was deemed to have been committed inside the box by the referee, who immediately pointed to the spot. However, replays showed it wasn’t a penalty and the decision was reversed.

Unfortunately for Paraguay however, replays also showed that Balbuena might have denied the Brazilians a clear goal scoring opportunity, which meant he needed to be shown red.

The referee did not hesitate in making the big call, and decided to send Balbuena off for his tackle, much to the dismay of the Paraguayan players.

The South Americans surrounded the ref but that did not matter as the decision had been made and the West Ham United defender was forced to walk off the pitch.

With the match nearing penalties, this is still anybody’s contest, with Brazil failing to make the most of their chances against 10 men and failing to live up to their tag of favourites thus far.