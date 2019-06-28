Venezuela star reveals how they plan to counter Lionel Messi at Copa America 2019

Venezuela will take on Argentina in the quarter-finals of the Copa America 2019, and all eyes will be on Lionel Messi as the game takes centre stage.

It hasn’t been an easy passage into the quarters for Argentina, who managed to squeeze into the next round of the competition by beating Qatar in a crucial match.

But they take on Venezuela next, who are a side feeling confident of their chances against the likes of Lionel Messi and Sergio Aguero.

“We admire him, for many and for me he’s the best in the world, and now we’re going to have him there, but we’re not going to look at him that way, we’re not going to be surprised,” Yeferson Soteldo said to EFE.

The Venezuela midfielder discussed his side’s chances against the mighty Argentina at probably the best time, with goals hard to come by for the former World Cup winners.

“It’s a very good atmosphere, we have players of very good quality that we set ourselves the goal of making history, giving the country a joy and bringing the Copa América to Venezuela,” Soteldo continued.

A 3-1 win over Bolivia was enough to see the Venezuelans through to the quarters, but Argentina will be a whole different ball game for the Latin American team.