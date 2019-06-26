Brazilian publication omits Lionel Messi from Copa America group stage XI

Brazilian publication GLOBO have named their Copa America 2019 team of the group stage and Argentina talisman Lionel Messi has been left out from it.

Argentina somehow managed to qualify for the quarterfinals after winning their last group stage match vs Qatar. Messi, who was expected to set the stage on fire, managed only one goal, that too from the penalty spot.

The publication’s Copa America XI has three players from Brazil, three from Uruguay, two from Chile, two from Venezuela and one from Colombia. Here’s the full team.

Brazil’s Everton has impressed everyone and has two goals from three appearances and leads the line with Edinson Cavani, who has a couple goals as well. Venezuela’s Darwin Machis and Colombia’s James Rodriguez take up the flanks while Charles Aranguiz and Erick Pulgar form an all-Chilean midfield.

The Brazilian fullback pair of Dani Alves and Filipe Luis find their place in the team as well along with Uruguay centre-back duo of Diego Godin and Jose Gimenez. Wuilker Faríñez is the goalkeeper of the side.