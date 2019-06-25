WATCH: Luis Suarez bizarrely appeals for handball against the goalkeeper at Copa America

Luis Suarez is the ultimate character, and when it comes to handball, the Uruguayan is already infamous for a thing or two. Look no further than this latest incident at the Copa America.

Uruguay were taking on Chile in a match to determine which of the two Latin American teams will finish top of Group C at the Copa America 2019.

The live wire that is Luis Suarez was all over the Chileans in the first half, and had a glorious opportunity to give his side the lead, only needing to round the goalkeeper to create a brilliant chance of a goal.

As it turned out however, Gabriel Arias managed to get a hand on the shot from Suarez, and palm it away from danger before it could reach a Uruguayan player in the box.

What happens next is rather bizarre, as Suarez gestures to his hands as if to say that the goalkeeper had committed a handball offence inside his own box!

Well, duh.

Clearly realising his stupidity, the Barcelona striker tried to get on with the action, but the moment was captured for eternity and has fans in splits for what is surely another classic Suarez memory.

Look away now Suarez, you don’t want to see this.