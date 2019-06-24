5 talking points from Argentina’s 2-0 win over Qatar at Copa America 2019

On Sunday the 23rd of June, Lionel Messi’s Argentina emerged winners against Asian champions Qatar to qualify for the quarter-finals of the Copa America 2019. Lautaro Martinez and Sergio Aguero scored Argentina’s goals on either half of the game.

Inter Milan forward Lautaro Martinez scored in the 4th minute of the game to hand Argentina an early lead, before Aguero doubled their advantage in the 82nd minute.

Here are five talking points from the match:

Messi’s horrific miss

After two lacklustre performances against Colombia and Paraguay in the previous matches of the tournament, the game against Qatar was a golden opportunity for the Barcelona legend to shine.

However, that did not happen and the 32-year-old was guilty of a very average performance throughout the match. But the biggest highlight of his poor run came in the 72nd minute, when he missed a very easy opportunity to score.

As always, Messi collected the ball from the midfield and ran into Qatar’s penalty box before finding Rodrigo de Paul at one edge of the box with a neat pass. As de Paul was out of shooting options, he played the ball back, setting up a very nice chance for Messi himself. But the Barca star sent the ball wide and towards the heavens with a poorly executed finish.

You can watch the effort right here.

Aguero’s brilliant goal

To put it in simple words, Aguero gained what Messi missed – the chance to score Argentina’s winner. Ten minuted after Messi’s horrible skyward shot, Aguero collected the ball played by a Paulo Dybala in midfield and turned back to run towards the Qatar box. He outran two defenders and left them trailing in his wake before producing a fine shot that pierced into the net at the opposite bottom corner of the post.

Qatar goalkeeper Saad Al Sheeb could not do anything to save the ball, despite trying his very best. The Manchester City star’s goal helped Argentina gain a 2-0 lead which was deemed unassailable given the time that was left on the clock.

Watch the goal here.

Dybala’s impressive cameo

Juventus superstar Paulo Dybala made a substitute appearance late in the game, but that was enough for him to prove how much of an important game-changer he is. Despite being a traditional right-winger, he was forced to play down the central part of the pitch as Messi was already present on the right flank.

But that did not stop the 25-year-old from impressing manager Lionel Scaloni as he provided a balance to Argentina’s game – something that was long lost after Lautaro Martinez helped them to an early lead. He also provided the vital assist that eventually led to Aguero’s goal.

We would be surprised if Scaloni continues to bench Dybala, now that Argentina have entered the crucial knockout stages of the Copa America.

Scaloni’s yellow card

During the game, Argentina’s manager Lionel Scaloni was awarded a yellow card in the second half, after interfering with a referee’s decision. The 41-year-old Argentine was promptly asked to stay off the line and no longer argue with any of the match officials during the game.

After the match, football statistics experts Opta revealed that this was the first yellow card ever shown to a manager in the history of the Copa America tournament.

1 – 🇦🇷Argentina's Lionel Scaloni has seen the first yellow card ever shown to a manager in Copa America. Innovation.#CopaAmerica pic.twitter.com/HQmMInksS5 — OptaJavier (@OptaJavier) June 23, 2019

Argentina qualify to the quarter-finals

Argentina needed a win against Qatar to qualify for the knockouts, after they lost 2-0 to Colombia in their opening fixture and drew 1-1 against Paraguay a couple of days later. The goals from Martinez and Aguero helped the South Americans achieve their aim.

Colombia, who defeated Messi and co. in the first game, are the leaders of Group B with nine points (three wins) from three matches. They qualified to the knockouts alongside Argentina who finished second with four points (one win, one draw, one loss) from three games.

Lionel Scaloni’s men will now face Venezuela in the first round of the knockouts, on June 28 at the iconic Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.