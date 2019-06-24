Argentina’s Copa America 2019 quarter finals opponents revealed

On Sunday, Argentina posted a win against Qatar in their third and final group stage encounter of the 2019 Copa America and as a result, advanced to the quarter-finals of the competition. It has been revealed that Lionel Messi and co. will face Venezuela in the fight to earn a place in the final four.

Earlier, on 23rd June, Lautaro Martinez (4′) and Sergio Aguero (82′) scored for Argentina to put the game to bed and to make sure of their knockout qualification. The South Americans needed a win to qualify, after they lost 2-0 to Colombia in their opening fixture and drew 1-1 against Paraguay a couple of days later.

Speaking about Argentina, their star player in the group stages was not Lionel Messi – rather, the efforts from Leandro Paredes, Aguero, Martinez and Rodrigo de Paul were the key factors that played a bigger role in the team’s success. Messi was a rather quiet figure in all the three games so far, except for the penalty goal he scored against Paraguay that helped Argentina tie the game.

Colombia are the leaders of Group B with nine points (three wins) from three matches. They qualified to the knockouts alongside Argentina who finished second with four points (one win, one draw, one loss) from three games.

Meanwhile, Venezuela finished second in Group A with five points (one win, two draws) from their set of three matches. They drew against Brazil and Peru and defeated Bolivia. Brazil are the table-toppers, with seven points (two wins, one draw) from three games.

Up next, Argentina will face Venezuela in the 2019 Copa America quarter-finals on June 28 at the Maracana in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.