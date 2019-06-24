Stats reveal Lionel Messi is not the most influential player for Argentina at Copa America

On Sunday, the Argentina side led by Lionel Messi progressed to the quarter-finals of the 2019 Copa America, after winning their third and final group-stage encounter against Qatar. Messi won the man-of-the-match award but later, it was revealed that the Barcelona G.O.A.T is far from being the best player for his national team.

Instead, it is central midfielder Leandro Paredes who has been Argentina’s most influential player in the group stage.

In case you have a doubt, check out what the following tweet says:

.@LParedss, pieza CLAVE en @argentina: -El jugador con mas toques (224) y mas pases (205) en fase de grupos. -El mas preciso pasando: 87,3% vs Colombia, 93,8% vs Paraguay, 96,1% vs Qatar. -Creó 5 situaciones de gol

Jugó todos los minutos de la Selección: 270'. (@DeportesLN ) pic.twitter.com/lvIezo9CXN — Vamos Argentina (@SangreArgenta) June 23, 2019

According to Twitter user @SangreArgenta, Paredes completed the most number of touches (224) and made the most number of passes (205) for the South American side in the group stage of the Copa America. The Paris Saint Germain (PSG) midfielder was also the most accurate Argentina player in terms of passing, with a pass accuracy 0f 87.3% against Colombia, 93.8% against Paraguay and 96.1% against Qatar.

@SangreArgenta further reports that Paredes created a total of five goal-chances and played for a total of 270 minutes so far, i.e: He was a starter in all three games and was never substituted.

Sheer class from the 24-year-old, especially considering how the team has several stars like Messi himself, apart from Angel Di Maria, Sergio Aguero, Lautaro Martinez, Paulo Dybala, Giovani Lo Celso, Nicolas Otamendi and so on.