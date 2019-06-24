WATCH: Sergio Aguero produces moment of magic to take Argentina into Copa America quarter-finals

On Sunday, 23rd June, Argentina defeated Qatar 2-0 in their third and final group-stage encounter to qualify for the quarter-finals of the 2019 Copa America. Lautaro Martinez and Sergio Aguero scored the goals that helped Argentina to win the game.

Aguero’s goal that came late in the second half decided the fate of the match, after Martinez gave Argentina an early lead in the first half.

In the 82nd minute, the Manchester City star intercepted the ball from a Qatar midfielder before turning around and outrunning two defenders. He then got into the Qatar penalty box with a defender trailing just behind him and unleashed a shot to the opposite bottom corner of the post.

Qatar goalkeeper Saad Al Sheeb tried to stretch his arms and block the effort, but the ball was just wide of him and he could not do anything to prevent the goal.

Watch the goal here:

GOAL!!! #Qatar 🇶🇦0-2🇦🇷 #Argentina

Sergio Aguero scores and an assist by Paolo Dybala and Argentina are on their way to the Quarters 🔥🔥#COPAAMERICA #QATARG pic.twitter.com/RvqX8Ktl0y — Football News (@FOOTBALLNEWS023) June 23, 2019

Here is the goal, in another angle:

Aguero Goal

Finally a good goal for Argentina without Messi being involved ❤️ pic.twitter.com/9QmssTH1gw — Saud (@KBW_Saud) June 23, 2019

In case you wondered how the goal looked from behind the post, we have got you covered there as well:

The goal celebrations were equally brilliant, as that was the moment when the Argentines realized they’re heading through to the knockouts, after all.

Argentina finished second in Group B of the Copa America 2019, scoring four points from three matches (one victory, draw and defeat each). Colombia are the group champions, with nine points from 3 wins. Both Argentina and Colombia will play in the knockouts now.