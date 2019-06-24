Lionel Messi reacts after Argentina qualify for quarter-finals of Copa America

Lionel Messi’s Argentina qualified for the quarter-finals of the 2019 Copa America on Sunday, after they defeated Qatar 2-0 in their third and final group-stage encounter of the competition. After the match, Messi faced reporters and spoke about several aspects related to Argentina’s game.

Speaking to TyC Sports‘ reporters, Messi said: “Now we will begin to start our run for another championship.”

“We know how mad our fans are and even if we are playing in Brazil right now, we are quite similar to them in terms of fan-base. A lot of our fans are here to support us and we do not intend to disappoint them,” he further added.

The Barcelona talisman also reflected on Argentina’s previous games in the tournament – a defeat against Colombia followed by a draw against Paraguay. Argentina needed a win against Qatar to qualify to the quarter-finals – and the team duly delivered.

“We have a lot of young players who are not used to such high-profile games or tournaments, as a result, it is possible that you can lose matches. However, the more important thing is to try winning and continue in the tournament,” he was quoted as saying.

“Now that we have reached the knockouts, it is either all of it, or nothing at all,” Messi signed off.

Earlier, goals from Lautaro Martinez and Sergio Aguero helped Argentina seal the win against Qatar. Martinez scored in the fourth minute while Aguero’s winner came in the 82nd minute. Messi missed a simple chance to score in the 72nd minute and had an average game overall, but was still awarded man-of-the-match.