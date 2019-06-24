Fans troll Lionel Messi for undeserved man of the match award against Qatar at Copa America

On Sunday, Lionel Messi’s Argentina defeated Qatar in their third and final group-stage encounter in the Copa America and thereby advanced to the quarter-finals of the competition. Argentina’s goals were scored by Lautaro Martinez and Sergio Aguero, but Messi was awarded man-of-the-match.

Check out the tweet below:

Messi’s man-of-the-match was a tad undeserving, given how the Barcelona legend did not really do much in the game. Moreover, in the 72nd minute, the 32-year-old also missed a sitter when he shot the ball out wide and towards the heavens from just ten yards out. You can watch that video right here.

Many of the Argentine fans thought the same too and Twitter was rife with reactions on how other players deserved the award. A few mocked Messi’s insane miss, while others pointed out that the likes of Leandro Paredes or Sergio Aguero would have been a better choice to honour. One of the fans even accused that Messi has been given the award simply because he was “the most famous player on the pitch”.

Take a look at some of the reactions below:

Argentina gained a lead in the fourth minute of the game, after a Qatar defender mistakenly passed the ball to Inter Milan forward Lautaro Martinez who was just outside the Qatar penalty box. Martinez fired his shot past Qatari goalkeeper Saad Al Sheeb to hand the South Americans an early advantage.

Later in the second half, in the 82nd minute, Manchester City star Sergio Aguero used his pace to outrun two defenders and slot the ball home, to double Argentina’s lead and ensure the win.