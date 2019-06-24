Fans react as Lionel Messi and co scrape into quarter-finals of Copa America after win against Qatar

Argentina scraped into the Copa America quarter-finals after a 2-0 win over Qatar, but Lionel Messi failed to get on the scoresheet for the South Americans.

However, in his goal-scoring absence, Sergio Aguero stepped up to the plate, scoring once, and helping his side pick up a 2-0 victory against tricky opposition in Qatar.

Fans congratulated Argentina on the win, with some visible concerns over how the tournament has gone so far.

90 ‘FIM DO JOGO

🇶🇦 0-2 🇦🇷 Baixe o App Oficial da #CopaAmerica e não perca nenhum detalhe: https://t.co/mYYF6r9PXt pic.twitter.com/Hx88gWVo6c — Copa América (@CopaAmerica) June 23, 2019

Grande Messi 💙💙💙 — Ximena Diaz Fuquene (@XimenaDiazFuque) June 23, 2019

Cumpriu com sua obrigação em passar. Agora terá um teste duro contra a Venezuela. Outra observação Dybala tem que ter titular , a entrada dele melhorou demais o impeto ofensivo. Sendo que no geral Argentina ainda precisa evoluir demais. — Christiano Araujo (@SporAraujo) June 23, 2019

It is a painful duty to watch the match of Argentina, still I watch cause I love them. — Nazibul Islam (@mhd221080) June 23, 2019

Semi finals Argentina vs Brasil …make Ur Bets #CopaAmerica pic.twitter.com/IicUhGQohj — Hector R Molina (@HectorRMolina2) June 24, 2019

I can’t believe how lucky this team is 😂😂😂 — 🆂🆄🅿🅴🆁 🅹🅰🆂🅸🅼 (@atheenakratos) June 23, 2019

THE GOAT 🐐 NEEDS TO WIN LA COPA MAN. Either win it or quit it — Jose Aguirre (@JoseDCshoeCO) June 23, 2019

Onwards and upwards for Argentina from this point on!