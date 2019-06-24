Fans react as Lionel Messi and co scrape into quarter-finals of Copa America after win against Qatar

Argentina scraped into the Copa America quarter-finals after a 2-0 win over Qatar, but Lionel Messi failed to get on the scoresheet for the South Americans.
However, in his goal-scoring absence, Sergio Aguero stepped up to the plate, scoring once, and helping his side pick up a 2-0 victory against tricky opposition in Qatar.
Fans congratulated Argentina on the win, with some visible concerns over how the tournament has gone so far.
90 ‘FIM DO JOGO
🇶🇦 0-2 🇦🇷
Baixe o App Oficial da #CopaAmerica e não perca nenhum detalhe: https://t.co/mYYF6r9PXt pic.twitter.com/Hx88gWVo6c
— Copa América (@CopaAmerica) June 23, 2019
Grande Messi 💙💙💙
— Ximena Diaz Fuquene (@XimenaDiazFuque) June 23, 2019
Cumpriu com sua obrigação em passar. Agora terá um teste duro contra a Venezuela. Outra observação Dybala tem que ter titular , a entrada dele melhorou demais o impeto ofensivo. Sendo que no geral Argentina ainda precisa evoluir demais.
— Christiano Araujo (@SporAraujo) June 23, 2019
It is a painful duty to watch the match of Argentina, still I watch cause I love them.
— Nazibul Islam (@mhd221080) June 23, 2019
— gastón ۞ (@RondanGaston) June 23, 2019
Semi finals Argentina vs Brasil …make Ur Bets #CopaAmerica pic.twitter.com/IicUhGQohj
— Hector R Molina (@HectorRMolina2) June 24, 2019
I can’t believe how lucky this team is 😂😂😂
— 🆂🆄🅿🅴🆁 🅹🅰🆂🅸🅼 (@atheenakratos) June 23, 2019
THE GOAT 🐐 NEEDS TO WIN LA COPA MAN. Either win it or quit it
— Jose Aguirre (@JoseDCshoeCO) June 23, 2019
Onwards and upwards for Argentina from this point on!