Fans react as Lionel Messi and co scrape into quarter-finals of Copa America after win against Qatar

Argentina scraped into the Copa America quarter-finals after a 2-0 win over Qatar, but Lionel Messi failed to get on the scoresheet for the South Americans.

However, in his goal-scoring absence, Sergio Aguero stepped up to the plate, scoring once, and helping his side pick up a 2-0 victory against tricky opposition in Qatar.

Fans congratulated Argentina on the win, with some visible concerns over how the tournament has gone so far.

Onwards and upwards for Argentina from this point on!

