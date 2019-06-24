WATCH: Lionel Messi misses a sitter against Qatar at Copa America 2019

Lionel Messi’s Argentina reached the quarter-finals of the ongoing 2019 Copa America tournament on Sunday after winning their third and final group-stage encounter against Qatar. Lautaro Martinez and Sergio Aguero scored the goals that helped Argentina win, but the highlight of the day was Messi missing a sitter.

The incident happened during the 72nd minute of the match, when the Barcelona legend initially exhibited good vision by picking out Nicolas Tagliafico out wide, just outside the Qatar penalty box. The AFC Ajax right-back star simply cut the ball back to Messi and this time, the star attacker left fans in dismay after sending the ball skyward, from just ten yards out.

Take a look at the video below:

Thought Messi was surrounded by useless teammates? Man sent the ball to the parking lot ffs pic.twitter.com/HEMiv3qrJo — Galu (@PSGalu) June 23, 2019

Earlier, during the fourth minute of the match, Argentina gained a lead thanks to a brilliant finish by Inter Milan star Lautaro Martinez. One of the Qatari defenders mistakenly passed the ball to Martinez inside their own penalty area and Martinez beat Qatar goalkeeper Saad Al-Sheeb to make it 1-0.

In the 82nd minute – ten minutes after Messi’s horrible miss – Manchester City forward Sergio Aguero beat two defenders and scored the all-important goal to double their lead and assure their win.

Argentina thus entered the quarter-finals of the competition after finishing second in Group B behind Colombia, with one win, one draw and one defeat. They were defeated by Colombia in the first game, after which they drew against Paraguay before winning the final group match against Qatar.