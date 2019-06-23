Copa America 2019: Argentina vs Qatar – Predicted lineup and injury list

Argentina are set to face Asian Cup champions Qatar in a crucial Copa America 2019 group stage encounter at Arena do Gremio in Brazil.

All hopes of Lionel Messi and his teammates’ progression to the knockouts depend on the result of this encounter as they need nothing less than a win against Qatar. Argentina started their campaign with a disappointing 2-0 loss against Colombia and could only earn a point from their encounter against Paraguay.

As a result, their chances of qualifying for Copa America knockouts hang by a thread. The match is scheduled to kick-off at 3 AM SGT (24th June 2019) and here’s how both the sides might line up in the encounter along with injury news.

Team News

Widespread reports and common sense suggest that Sergio Aguero will be back into the starting XI. Lionel Scaloni, as a result, might go in with a 4-3-1-2 formation with Messi in the number 10 role and Aguero and Lautaro Martinez leading the line as the front two.

Argentina goalkeeper Esteban Andrada is the only player out because of injury.

Predicted line ups

Argentina: Armani; Casco, Otamendi, Pezzella, Tagliafico; Lo Celso, Paredes, Acuna; Messi; Aguero, Martinez

Qatar: Sheeb; Rawi, Khoukhi, Salman; Miguel, Haydos, Madibo, Hatim, Hassan; Afif, Ali