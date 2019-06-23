WATCH: UEFA Champions League winner scores a no-look goal in Copa America 2019

Liverpool forward and recent UEFA Champions League winner Roberto Firmino pulled off yet another no-look goal. This time while playing for Brazil in the Copa America 2019 against Peru.

After a disappointing draw against Venezuela which saw as many as three of their goals ruled out, two of those due to VAR, Brazil needed a win to set things straight and book a spot in the knockouts. And the players responded brilliantly to thump Peru 5-0.

It was Casemiro who opened the floodgates in the 12th minute and Firmino doubled their lead in another seven minutes with his trademark no-look finish. Here’s the video of the Liverpool forwards goal.

Drop the keeper ✅

No look finish ✅ Roberto Firmino 🔥🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/nDCCs1ONsr — Liverpool FC Vines (@LFC_Vines) June 22, 2019

Firmino with a another no look finish! 😂🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/Iu8wmyotze — Samuel (@SamueILFC) June 22, 2019

Everton Soares, Dani Alves and Willian completed the 5-0 annihilation of Peru. Brazil’s quarterfinal is scheduled for 28th June but they are yet to know their opponents.