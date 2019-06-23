Fans troll Neymar as Brazil put 5 goals past Peru without him in Copa America 2019

A Neymar-less Brazil breezed past Peru in their Copa America group game, notching up 5 goals in the process. And fans trolled the PSG star for it.

No Neymar, no bueno was the general sentiment surrounding Brazil when the PSG star was ruled out of Copa America early due to an ankle injury.

However, the Selecao proved that they may even be a more coherent outfit without the star as they demolished Peru 5-0, thanks to goals from Bobby Firmino, Casemiro, Everton, Dani Alves and Willian.

They could have had 6 on the night had Gabriel Jesus’ late penalty not been saved by the Peruvian shotstopper.

Naturally, fans were on Neymar’s case on social media – especially after all the negative headlines he has attracted of late. His 2018/19 season, apart from being plagued by injuries, has been blighted by his off-field antics.

First there was the incident when he confronted match officials after Manchester United dumped PSG out of the Champions League in stunning fashion. Then, he was caught on camera hitting a fan after Rennes defeated PSG in the French Cup finals.

And finally, he has been involved in a sex scandal involving a Brazilian woman – who alleged that he physically abused her before raping her.

All in all, it hasn’t been a joyous season for Neymar and Brazil’s superb performance without him just underscored that.

Better. Neres, Everton, Richarlison, All are better than Neymar for Brazil to play as a team. https://t.co/AxFC1g1Tyn — Sokayy (@hsuhaill) June 23, 2019

Are Brazil better off without neymar — Aaryan (@aaryan_as10) June 23, 2019

doing what neymar couldn’t and carrying brazil👍 — ct (@CIinicalTorress) June 23, 2019

This Everton kid is something for Brazil. Neymar not needed — TORONTO RAPTORS CHAMPS (@BrianQHo) June 22, 2019

I said they would be better without Neymar and now that they are beginning to show form I’ll take the next leap, Brazil wins Copa America with out Neymar, Roberto Firmino is gonna shine as he should, he’s the people’s champ Brazil deserves him leading them back to the top https://t.co/ba3S9r5cWT — Noah Agnew (@NoahAgnew1) June 22, 2019

Brazil never needed Neymar — #LWYMMD (@KAEBi_GS) June 22, 2019

Brazil team seems more compact and more efficient without Neymar #CopaAmerica — Lordrich K-ress 👑 (@sounkebertold) June 22, 2019

Effects of neymar jr brazil 5-0 peru — Pakhrin Karnadhwaj (@pkarnadhwaj) June 22, 2019

Sad to say. But Brazil plays 10x better without Neymar falling on every play — Gibbs🇬🇾 (@gibbss__) June 22, 2019

Brazil look like the team of destiny. Is it crazy to say they’re better without Neymar? — Ben Juster (@Topboy_OG) June 22, 2019

No surprise to see Brazil make it into the Copa America last eight after beating Peru 5-0. I’ve wondered if they would do better without manbaby Neymar. So far, so good — Craig Anderson (@CraigyAnderson) June 22, 2019

I like this Brazil Tite is showing us at the #CopaAmerica2019 Solid without star man Neymar. — #JOKA (@NanaKojoAfreh) June 22, 2019

Brazil play better without Neymar — Karlitos (@Karlllloooss) June 22, 2019

Goooooool do Willian! He replaced Neymar during #CopaAmerica . I guess it is official now: we are better off without him. 😉 — watching Peru vs Brazil — JHR (@JoaoTravelPR) June 22, 2019

Watching Brazil playing is enjoyable without Neymar showboating every time he gets the ball. — Mirtha (@itzlikewhatever) June 22, 2019

The Brazil team is such a compact team. Neymar or not. — Sylver (@Sylv3r) June 22, 2019

Brazil without Neymar>>> — 🚶🏻 (@juanlmendoza4) June 22, 2019

A Brazil le sienta bien la ausencia de Neymar #CopaAmerica — Sebas Moreno 🇵🇪⚪🔴 (@sebasmm_96) June 22, 2019

Brazil without neymar is top 5 in the world. #CopaAmerica2019 — LNSKY__ (@theonlylansky) June 22, 2019

Que bonito juega Brazil sin Neymar — johan_coba (@KINJOH_) June 22, 2019

Brazil should never invite Neymar to the national team setup. Ever! — Ekene (@ekeneuwajeh) June 22, 2019