Fans troll Neymar as Brazil put 5 goals past Peru without him in Copa America 2019

A Neymar-less Brazil breezed past Peru in their Copa America group game, notching up 5 goals in the process. And fans trolled the PSG star for it.

No Neymar, no bueno was the general sentiment surrounding Brazil when the PSG star was ruled out of Copa America early due to an ankle injury.

However, the Selecao proved that they may even be a more coherent outfit without the star as they demolished Peru 5-0, thanks to goals from Bobby Firmino, Casemiro, Everton, Dani Alves and Willian.

They could have had 6 on the night had Gabriel Jesus’ late penalty not been saved by the Peruvian shotstopper.

Naturally, fans were on Neymar’s case on social media – especially after all the negative headlines he has attracted of late. His 2018/19 season, apart from being plagued by injuries, has been blighted by his off-field antics.

First there was the incident when he confronted match officials after Manchester United dumped PSG out of the Champions League in stunning fashion. Then, he was caught on camera hitting a fan after Rennes defeated PSG in the French Cup finals.

And finally, he has been involved in a sex scandal involving a Brazilian woman – who alleged that he physically abused her before raping her.

All in all, it hasn’t been a joyous season for Neymar and Brazil’s superb performance without him just underscored that.

