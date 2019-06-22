Sanchez feels more love with Chile than at Man United – Rueda

Chile coach Reinaldo Rueda believes Alexis Sanchez is more loved with the national team than at Manchester United.

Sanchez endured a miserable Premier League season, but he scored his second Copa America goal in as many games in a 2-1 win over Ecuador on Friday.

The attacker also played through an ankle injury, scoring a 51st-minute winner to move onto two Copa goals, which is more than the one he managed in 20 Premier League games in 2018-19.

Rueda feels Sanchez’s struggles domestically are a reflection of United’s battles, but he also believes the 30-year-old is more loved with the national team.

“He has the motivation, affection and some relationships that he has in the national team and maybe he didn’t have them in Manchester,” Rueda said after Chile moved into the quarter-finals.

“He arrived at a difficult, inopportune moment, perhaps in the most unbalanced United in recent years.”

Chile will advance from Group C, but they must avoid defeat against Uruguay in Rio de Janeiro on Monday to secure top spot.