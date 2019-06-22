5 players Argentina should have picked for the Copa America

Despite having some of the best players in the world, Argentina are running the risk of getting knocked out in the group stage of the Copa America 2019. The Albiceleste have once again got their team selection wrong for a major tournament and they should have included these five players in the final squad.

#5.Gerónimo Rulli

One of Argentina’s biggest selection headaches for many years has been the goalkeeping department and it looked like they finally got a solution when Gerónimo Rulli established himself as Real Sociedad’s first-choice goalkeeper.

Rulli is still only 27-years-old and played 170 games for Sociedad in five seasons. He was briefly registered as a Manchester City player when Pep Guardiola was in charge so he must be doing something right.

Despite Rulli’s heroics at club level, he has only played twice for Argentina with both those appearances coming in 2018. He was overlooked for the Copa America in favour of Franco Armani, Agustín Marchesín and Juan Musso of River Plate, Club America and Udinese respectively.

#4. Ever Banega

After the 2018 FIFA World Cup, Javier Mascherano retired and with that, the Argentine midfield was weakened significantly. They still have a few good players like Leandro Paredes, Giovani Lo Celso and Roberto Pereyra but they came into the tournament without the highly rated 20-year-old midfielder Exequiel Palacios because of an injury.

Lionel Scaloni was able to make space for Guido Pizarro and Guido Rodríguez who ply their trade in Mexico’s Liga MX. However, there was no place for the experienced Ever Banega.

The Sevilla midfielder has 65 caps for Argentina and expressed his desire to play for his country at the Copa America. With two assists in two starts and a substitute appearance, he was arguably Argentina’s best player at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

The 30-year-old had a good domestic season during which he racked up eight goals and eleven assists but that wasn’t enough to warrant a place in the squad.

#3. Sergio Romero

We already made a case for Geronimo Rulli and we could even make one for Nice’s Walter Benitez but there is no need to explain why Sergio Romero should have been in the squad.

Romero has been Argentina’s first-choice goalkeeper for almost a decade and with 96 caps to his name, the Manchester United keeper should have walked into the starting XI let alone the squad.

The 32-year-old missed the World Cup last year because of an injury and his replacements, Willy Caballero and Franco Armani, were poor in goal. Romero has proved his mettle for the national team many times and his absence from the squad is baffling.

#2. Mauro Icardi

Mauro Icard’s absence from the Argentina squad is hardly surprising because he was overlooked for the World Cup squad last year despite winning the Serie A Golden Boot.

Over the years, he has been left out of the Argentina squad in favour of Sergio Aguero, Gonzalo Higuain, Carlos Tevez and even Rodrigo Palacios. Three of them have retired from international football and Aguero is 31-years-old and yet, Icardi cannot get into the national team.

Even though he missed a lot of action last season due to a fall out with the Inter management, he still scored 17 goals. His Inter teammate, Lautrao Martinez, scored nine times last season and still made the final squad for the Copa America.

Icardi is only 26-years-old and he should be the man to lead the attack in the coming years. He is one of the best poachers in the world and could have been ideal to finish the chances Lionel Messi creates. Instead, he was overlooked for River Plate’s 31-year-old Matías Suárez who scored just 67 goals in 232 appearances in the Belgian Pro League.

To put things into context, Icardi has 124 goals in 219 games for Inter.

#1. Alejandro Gómez

Only ardent football fans will know the name Alejandro Gomez but this man deserves more recognition and a place in the national team squad.

There has been a lot of sympathy for Paulo Dybala’s lack of playing time at the Copa America but he made the squad despite managing only five goals and four assists in the Serie A last season while Gomez was not even in the picture after racking up seven goals and eleven assists for Atalanta.

Atalanta made history by qualifying for next season’s Champions League and Gomez played a huge role in their success. He has 46 goals and 49 assists in 190 games for the Serie A side and can play in multiple positions but it’s surprising that he has represented the national team only four times so far.