Lionel Messi reacts to Argentina’s poor performance against Paraguay in Copa America 2019

Argentina suffered yet another shocker at the Copa America 2019, as they were held to a 1-1 draw against unfancied Paraguay. Post match, Lionel Messi had a thing or two to say about the result.

Lionel Messi – Argentina’s key Copa America player

‘Frankly, it’s a little frustrating not being able to get the win we need to take the next step,’ Messi said, via ESPN.

‘We knew this would be difficult, we’re still looking for the best group, for the best performance, to keep growing.

‘[The squad] is hurt by the situation because we can’t manage to win a game, and we know today was key for us. We know we have to win the next game to advance.’

It is pertinent to note that following this result, Messi and co now need to ensure they beat AFC Asian Cup Champions Qatar in their next match, while also hoping that other results in the tournament go their way.

‘We know we’ll be playing for our lives,’ Messi went on.

‘It would be crazy if we can’t advance from the group stage, when basically three [teams] advance from each group. I have no doubt we’ll do it.’

Messi was one of the leading lights on a dark and gloomy day for Argentina, as he smashed home the equaliser from the penalty spot, after Paraguay had initially taken the lead.