Newcastle United troll Lionel Messi after Miguel Almiron outshines him at Copa America 2019

Lionel Messi and Argentina failed to win their second successive group stage game in the 2019 Copa America. The two-time FIFA World Cup champions drew against Paraguay, leaving their qualification hopes hanging by a thread. Newcastle United, meanwhile, piled on the misery on Lionel Messi by hilariously trolling him. 

Newcastle United took a hilarious dig at Lionel Messi, following the latter’s Copa America draw against Miguel Almiron’s Paraguay. Almiron, who plays for the Premier League side, but on a brilliant display and was hailed by the fans, which in turn prompted Newcastle to tweet this:

“A football genius and Lionel Messi.” said the Tweet.

The Newcastle fans themselves had a lot to say about Almiron’s performance, praising him for his contribution to the match:

Almiron was key in Paraguay’s opening goal after he ran down the left wing before picking an inch-perfect past to Richard Martinez. The latter applied the finishing touches from the edge of the area to give his side the lead.

Argentina equalized, nonetheless, when Lionel Messi converted a controversial spot kick. Franco Armani saved a penalty moments later to save the Albiceleste from a second consecutive loss.

Meanwhile, Argentina’s qualification hopes now rest on the result of their final group stage game against Qatar. However, the process has suddenly become increasingly complicated and even a win might not be enough for them to make it through to the next round.

