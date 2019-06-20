Copa America |

Fans accuse VAR of favouring Lionel Messi as Argentina escape with fortunate penalty

Argentina and Lionel Messi seem to have escaped Copa America elimination for now. The Albiceleste came from behind to draw against Paraguay, leaving them with just one point from two games. But the penalty call which resulted in the equalizer was controversial itself. And fans were quick to point that out!

A controversial spot-kick saw Argentina finish their latest Copa America match level on score with Paraguay. The Albiceleste had to come from behind as well, with Paraguay taking the lead in the thirty-seventh minute.

Nevertheless, Lionel Messi and Co were given a big chance to draw level, when the referee awarded a penalty, adjudging Ivan Piris to have handled the ball inside the box. Replays, however, seemed to show that the ball had completely missed the defender’s hand. Nevertheless, VAR called in favour of the spot kick, which Messi converted.

Social media couldn’t help but think that the technology favoured the Argentinian while making the call:

Meanwhile, Argentina will face Qatar in their final group game on June 24, 2019. The Asian side are third in the group at the moment with one point, the same as Argentina, but with a superior goal difference.

However, a win against the Asian champions may not be enough to seal the two-time FIFA World Cup winners’ passage to the quarterfinals.

