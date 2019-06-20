Fans accuse VAR of favouring Lionel Messi as Argentina escape with fortunate penalty

Argentina and Lionel Messi seem to have escaped Copa America elimination for now. The Albiceleste came from behind to draw against Paraguay, leaving them with just one point from two games. But the penalty call which resulted in the equalizer was controversial itself. And fans were quick to point that out!

A controversial spot-kick saw Argentina finish their latest Copa America match level on score with Paraguay. The Albiceleste had to come from behind as well, with Paraguay taking the lead in the thirty-seventh minute.

Nevertheless, Lionel Messi and Co were given a big chance to draw level, when the referee awarded a penalty, adjudging Ivan Piris to have handled the ball inside the box. Replays, however, seemed to show that the ball had completely missed the defender’s hand. Nevertheless, VAR called in favour of the spot kick, which Messi converted.

Social media couldn’t help but think that the technology favoured the Argentinian while making the call:

I’m not saying #CONMEBOL influenced the #VAR decisions to 1) give Argentina a penalty on a harsh call and 2) not look at possible encroachment by Armani on Paraguay’s penalty, BUT Messi and 🇦🇷 going home early wouldn’t have been in their “best interests 🤑” #CopaAmerica — Martin I. Colman (@MartinIsacio) June 20, 2019

Var saves the day for Argentina , a draw still Keeps us on the run .#CopaAmerica #Messi — Jubaid (@Jub_aid10) June 20, 2019

Penalty for Argentina via VAR, 1-1. Messi. Scarcely a penalty and scarcely deserved. — Adam Brandon (@AdamBrandon84) June 20, 2019

Messi forced to play out from the back, Aguero unable to make a 5 yard pass, Scaloni is out of his depth, this Argentina team won’t even qualify for the next World Cup, Paraguay absolutely robbed of a win by VAR, embarrassing — Alexander (@AlexHodgkinsJ) June 20, 2019

Even VAR wants Messi to win his first trophy for Argentina 😂😂😂😂 — marco (@marcovallds7) June 20, 2019

Var being rigged so Messi can stat pad 😂 #ARGPAR #CopaAmerica — Jesse Moreno 😈 (@JesseM10_) June 20, 2019

lmao they want messi to get on ronaldo level so bad eh, imagine var check this https://t.co/J4bafmcIMj — Somebody Son (@___Dextaaa) June 20, 2019

Meanwhile, Argentina will face Qatar in their final group game on June 24, 2019. The Asian side are third in the group at the moment with one point, the same as Argentina, but with a superior goal difference.

However, a win against the Asian champions may not be enough to seal the two-time FIFA World Cup winners’ passage to the quarterfinals.